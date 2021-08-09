Two women held for assaulting officials on Covid duty in outer Delhi

New Delhi: The city police on Monday said they arrested two women for allegedly assaulting a female civil defence volunteer and members of a team engaged in prosecuting violators of Covid-19 guidelines in the city, after a video of the assault, near Peeragarhi Metro station in outer Delh on Sunday evening, surfaced on social media.

Police said the suspects assaulted the victims after one of them was challaned for not wearing a face mask.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parvinder Singh said that on Sunday, a librarian named Anand, who is presently attached with the office of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Punjabi Bagh, was on Covid duty near the Metro station along with Ajmer Singh, a teacher, and the civil defence staff.

Around 6pm, they stopped a woman who was riding a scooty without wearing a mask and asked her to pay the fine. The woman called her employer who argued with the team members and assaulted them.

The team later filed a police complaint, the DCP said.

“Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault, obstructing a public servant from performing duty and violating DDMA guidelines. Both the women -- Sadhna, who rode the scooty, and Meenu, her employer -- were arrested,” he added.

Police said ₹2,000 is the challan amount to be paid for mask violation in the national capital.