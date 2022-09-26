Two-day national meet on ‘Culture and Hero’ concludes

On the concluding day of the two-day national seminar on ‘Culture and Hero’ at Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute (GBPSSI) at Jhunsi, three thematic sessions were organised on Sunday.

Speaking on the ‘Heroes in History’, Prof Lalit Joshi of Allahabad University (AU) delivered his lecture on the concept of ‘Hero in cinema’. The session was presided over by noted historian, playwright, poet and critic Prof Nand Kishore Acharya. In his presidential address, Prof Acharya said that without knowing all perspectives of history, we cannot declare anyone a hero.

In the second session, on the theme ‘Heroes in Literature’, both the speakers, Akhilesh, editor of Tadbhav magazine and noted academician Jagannath Dubey, identified the elements of heroes in the literature of Premchand and other writers to describe heroism in literature.

The session was presided over by eminent litterateur Mamta Kalia. She said that now the time of Shakespearean tragic hero was over. It’s time of the villain and we have to develop new perspective to understand this time, she maintained.

In the third session, ‘Heroes and Margin’, Preeti Choudhary, assistant professor from Ambedkar University, Lucknow, Prof Sheoraj Singh Bechain from Delhi University and Prof Devendra Choubey from JNU-Delhi talked about the makings of marginal heroes, their impact and challenges.

Noted writer Sharan Kumar Limbale, presided over this session and emphasised the need for heroes among Dalits and their analysis with a new lens. Director Prof Badri Narayan said that presence of hero, their construction by folk was a process needed to be captured.

The programme was conducted by Archana Singh, associate professor at GBPSSI. This seminar was organised under the joint aegis of Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi and GBPSSI. A large number of faculty members, researchers and students participated in it.