UGI Prayagraj inks MoU with ISIE INDIA to promote research, skill development

PRAYAGRAJ: To promote research programmes in core branches of engineering in the Prayagraj region and facilitate the skill development of youth, city-based United Group of Institutions (UGI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ISIE INDIA Private Limited company, headquartered in Noida, under the aegis of Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers (ISIE). The MoU was signed on Saturday in virtual mode.

An initiative of UGI’s Corporate Relations Centre, the collaboration aims at establishing a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the university to encourage e-mobility, research and skill development, electric vehicle specialisation, and programmes for B.Tech core branch engineering students at UGI and Prayagraj region, said UGI officials.

UGI president Jagdish Gulati and ISIE INDIA director Vinod Gupta signed the MoU in the presence of UGI vice chairman Satpal Gulati, UGI vice president Gaurav Gulati, advisor to UGI Professor AK Mishra. Besides, principals, deans and heads of the departments were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the MoU, UGI president Jagidsh Gulati said that the initiative would surely facilitate research programs in Prayagraj and boost the industry. In a similar vein, UGI vice-chairman Satpal Gulati said that the collaboration will give more strength to UGI to work in the field of innovation.

UGI vice-president Gaurav Gulati said that the initiative will give the right exposure to the engineering students of core branches and increase skills and employability.

Meanwhile, ISIE INDIA director Vinod Gupta said that it is a matter of great pleasure that the MoU signed with UGI is the first collaboration of the company with any higher educational engineering institutions in the eastern UP region. This will certainly help promote the concept of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, he added.

PIC CAPTION: UGI officials with the agreement during the virtual MoU signing ceremony on Saturday