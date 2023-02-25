UMESH PAL MURDER: Ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, his wife & sons booked for planning murder of prime witness

PRAYAGRAJ Less than 24 hours after a dozen men shot multiple rounds at lawyer Umesh Pal and his security personnel in Prayagraj, police teams on Saturday carried out raids at different spots and detained 20 people for questioning. The suspects include -- incarcerated former MP Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen, his two sons including Ahzam and a minor, along with five of their aides. Cop who sustained a gunshot in the attack succumbs to his injuries. (HT Photo)

The police action comes after Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal got a complaint lodged against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Khalid Azeem, Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen, their sons, Guddu Muslim, Gulam and other unidentified aides of Atiq Ahmad at Dhumanganj police station.

Meanwhile, one of the two cops, who sustained injuries in the attack, succumbed to his injuries late on Friday night. The victim, Sandeep Nishad, had joined the police force in 2018 and was deployed in Umesh Pal’s security around six months back. The other cop, Raghvendra, is undergoing treatment.

The two cops were deployed to provide security to Umesh Pal as he was the prime witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. Raju Pal was murdered in 2005, months after winning the Allahabad (West) assembly seat in his electoral debut by defeating Atiq Ahmed’s younger brother Khalid Azim

Earlier, Umesh Pal was allegedly abducted by mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s henchmen and threatened not to give a statement in the BSP MLA murder case. However, on Umesh’s complaint an FIR was lodged against Atiq and others for abduction and issuing threats.

Following the attack, Umesh Pal’s body was sent for autopsy and was later, handed over to his kin for funeral rites. Also, a heavy police force has been deployed outside Umesh Pal’s residence at Sulem Sarai as a precautionary measure. Situation in Dhumanganj, where the attack took place, remained tense as the broad daylight shootout has triggered panic among area residents.

Police have said different teams -- including the STF and the crime branch -- have rounded up suspects for questioning into the incident. Along with this, CCTV footage is also being scanned. Investigations suggest that shooters fled in different directions after committing the crime. Police are also questioning Umesh Pal’s driver Pradeep Sharma, who escaped unhurt in the shootout.

Sharing further details, Ramit Sharma, police commissioner, Prayagraj, said, “Strictest of action will be ensured against mafias and their aides involved in the incident.” The assistant government counsel in the case, Sushil Vaishya, has also been provided security by police. Sushil had written a letter to officials demanding security for himself on February 22.

Sharma added, “Based on Jaya Pal’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon likely to cause death), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (party to a criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention to commit crime) of the IPC, along with sections of Explosives Act and Criminal Law Act (CLA).”

In her complaint Jaya Pal has alleged that the attack on her husband Umesh Pal was planned by Atiq Ahmad, his wife Shaista Parveen, Ashraf, and Atiq’s sons and aides. She claimed that she and other family members can recognise the shooters as they witnessed the incident.