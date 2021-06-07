Undertrial makes bid to escape from Banda jail, found hiding in tall grass

A 22-year-old undertrial, a theft accused who had made a bid to escape from the Banda district jail late on Sunday night, was found hiding in tall grass between the circle wall and outer wall of the prison on Monday afternoon, said prison officials.

Confirming the development, deputy inspector general (DIG), prison, Prayagraj zone, Sanjay Tripathi, “An inmate Vijay Aarakh, who was lodged in barrack number 4 of Banda prison, was reported missing at around 8:30 pm on Sunday. He was last seen inside the jail at 6:45 pm. Vijay was found hiding in tall grass outside the circle wall. “

According to prison officials, the inmate used a bamboo to jump over the circle wall around 7 pm on Sunday. “He severely injured his back while doing so and could not cross the higher outer wall. Fearing action on being caught, he kept hiding himself in the tall grass until he was found by prison staff in the afternoon,” said the DIG. The officer has been tasked to investigate the matter and submit a report to the prison department.

Vijay, a resident of Barsada Bujurg village in Girwa area of Banda district, was lodged in the prison in February this year in a case related to theft and house trespass. On Sunday afternoon, Vijay, along with other inmates, was sent to work in the prison farm as per routine. He returned along with others at around 5 pm, claimed prison authorities. Dinner in the prison was served at 6pm after which the inmates returned to their barracks.

“Vijay had seen a long bamboo laying in the park inside the prison. He came out of his barrack at around 7 pm and used the bamboo to climb and jump over the circle wall,” said the DIG.

Banda prison came into the spotlight earlier this year when don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was shifted there from Punjab’s Ropar prison.