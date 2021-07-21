UP Board busy getting model question paper bank ready for next session

At a time when the UP Board is busy preparing the results of high school and intermediate classes of 2021, it has also intensified its preparations for the next session.

For the 2021-22 session, which is based on 70 percent syllabus, model question papers for classes 9 to 12 are being prepared by the board.

After the approval of the government, the same would be upload it on https://upmsp.edu.in/, the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) as it is formally known as, so that the students can prepare on the basis of that.

For preparing the model papers, which would be handy for the students to practice for the exams and tests that would be taken from time to time, expert teachers of various subjects are being roped in by the board, inform UP Board officials requesting anonymity.

“Several rounds of virtual meeting of these teachers and the officials of the boards have been held from July 8 to 15. The meetings of course committees have discussed at length the reduced course and the format of modal test paper, pattern of questions that would be asked, how the student can cope up with the stress and how he or she would appear in the test, both in offline and online mode, depending on the situation faced by the country,” said a senior official aware of the development.

“Now, as we all are facing the ‘new normal’, the board wants that the students should be better equipped in terms of new modality of teaching, the syllabus and the pattern of exams and tests that would be conducted in coming months”, he explained.

The committees, of different subjects have been meeting amongst each other earlier too, but their recent virtual meetings were subject based. On July 8, model test paper for Hindi, Computer, Home Science and Urdu was finalised, on July 9, papers for English, Music, Singing and Playing and Painting were made.

Similarly, 15 papers of different languages including Mathematics too have been finalised by the board after these important meetings, officials said.

A senior teacher who is on the panel of subject experts of UP Board informed that the model test papers have been prepared in such a way that it would be perform a complete evaluation of the student.

The type of questions, difficulty level etc is being decided in the model paper. The question paper will be prepared in such a way that the child can be fully evaluated. For example, in class 9 Mathematics, questions will be asked from section A for 20 marks and from section B for 50 marks. There will be 20 multiple choice questions of 1 mark each and a total of 13 very short, short and detailed answer questions of 50 marks will be asked.

Out of 13 there will be 5 very short, 6 short and 2 detailed answer type questions. There will be 14 cognitive questions, 24 for comprehension, 18 applied and 14 marks for skill, informed the teacher.