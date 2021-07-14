UP Board students to be assessed on monthly basis

Lucknow Now the UP board students will be assessed on monthly basis, apart from three internal assessments, half yearly and annual terminal examinations and the marks will be uploaded on the website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. The board examination for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in March 2022 first and second week.

An exhaustive 9-page academic calendar was released by Vinay Kumar Pandey, education director, on Tuesday. As per the calendar, the department decided to conduct three internal assessments to be held in last week of August, October and January for students of classes 9 and 10.

The school administrations have been directed to upload marks of these internal assessments on the website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. The first quarterly exam will be held in fourth week of September and half yearly in third week of December. The process had been introduced to make sure that students are evaluated throughout the year, an official said. The session will be considered to have started from May 20 this year.

The pre board exams will be conducted between first to third week of February while the board exam of Classes 10 and 12 are to be held between first and third week of March.

The board has also directed to begin the new academic session from April, 2022.

The scheduled dates can change following directions from centre and state due to Covid-19 situation.

In months where there are no examinations, teachers will take MCQ based monthly exam and upoad marks on the board website.

The board has introduced new question paper pattern for Class 9 students. The paper will have two sections of 30 marks MCQs and 70% marks for theoretical questions.

The school administrations have been asked to complete the syllabus via online/ offline classes for Class 10 and 12 by January 15 and Class 9 and 11 by January 31.

For practical exams, the board has fixed the dates from January 1 to 15 for first phase and January 16 to 31 for second phase.

To make online teaching similar to regular class, the board has suggested holding morning assembly for 15 minutes before teaching. The board has suggested to also recite ‘thought for the day’.

The school administrations have been asked to provide timetable of the classes. The secondary education department will also issue schedule of online classes being run on Doordarshan.

In the wake of the pandemic, the board has reduced the syllabus by 30% like the previous years. The truncated syllabus has been uploaded on the UP board website.