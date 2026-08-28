UP Board urges schools to record APAAR IDs during registration, exam formalities

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has advised schools to enter the APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) IDs of students in Classes 9 to 12 while completing academic registration and examination formalities. The unique 12-digit ID enables students to digitally store, manage and access their academic records, including scorecards and marksheets. Schools have also been asked to guide and extend full cooperation to parents in the process. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The board has directed schools to record the APAAR IDs of Class 9 and 11 students during advance registration and those of Class 10 and 12 students while submitting examination forms. UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said principals have been asked to ensure that APAAR IDs of all students are entered before the deadline for advance registration.

Singh clarified that providing an APAAR ID is “not mandatory” for registration or examination forms. However, in the interest of students and to safeguard their digital academic records, the board has urged principals, teachers and parents to have students generate APAAR IDs and enter them in the relevant forms.

Schools have also been asked to guide and extend full cooperation to parents in the process.

The board secretary said the initiative aims to keep students’ academic records transparent, accurate and secure. Under the government’s “One Nation, One Student ID” initiative, APAAR gives students a permanent 12-digit digital identity through which their academic records, including credits and report cards, can be maintained from school to higher education.

According to the board, maintaining accurate student data through APAAR can also help ensure seamless access to scholarships, welfare schemes and other educational facilities based on verified records. The creation of an APAAR ID is a simple and secure process and is carried out with the consent of parents, officials shared.

UP Board tightens scrutiny of date-of-birth correction requests

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has stepped up scrutiny of applications seeking correction of students’ dates of birth, with officials flagging discrepancies in records submitted as evidence for such changes.

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said cases related to correction of students’ dates of birth continued to reach the board headquarters through its regional offices. In several cases, verified transfer certificates (TCs) from primary or upper-primary classes are submitted as evidence of the correct date of birth.

“Many cases show that the child’s age at the time of admission was below the age prescribed under the Right to Education (RTE) norms,” Singh said.

He also pointed out that in several instances, headmasters had failed to mention the record on the basis of which a child’s date of birth was entered at the time of admission. Such omissions, he said, raised doubts about the authenticity and reliability of the records.

The board has, therefore, clarified the documents that can be accepted as evidence where a birth certificate is not available. These include hospital records or registration records maintained by an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Anganwadi records, village registers relating to births and deaths, or an affidavit by the child’s parents or guardian declaring the child’s age.

The move is aimed at ensuring that corrections in students’ dates of birth are based on authentic and verifiable records and that discrepancies in academic documents are not allowed to persist.