U.P. records 402 new Covid cases in a day; year’s 1st mock drill carried out

LUCKNOW In just one week, the number of Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh has increased by more than double from 543 (on April 3) to 1,498 (April 11). There is at least one active Covid case in 65 districts of the state at present. Within the last 24 hours, 402 new patients were found in the state. A maximum of 83 positives were found in Lucknow. Additionally, a Covid-related death has also been reported from Ambedkar Nagar. Within the last 24 hours, 402 new patients were found in the state. (HT Photo)

According to official data, the rate of infection has gone up to 1.62%. If this rate exceeds 2%, a high alert would be sounded. A district-wise break-up of Covid cases reveals that 28 districts have more than 10 active cases.

Mock Drill To Check Covid Preparedness

In order to check the preparedness of hospitals in the state to tackle rising Covid, the first mock drill of the year was held in 75 districts of the state on Tuesday. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak observed the drill at the Balrampur Hospital on Tuesday morning. As part of the drill, a speeding ambulance came to the medical facility. Subsequently, ward boys wearing PPE kits took a dummy patient from the ambulance and put him on a stretcher. The deputy CM himself walked along with the ‘patient’ on the stretcher.

As per protocol, the patient’s BP, oxygen level, and temperature were checked as soon as he entered the SSB block. As soon as the patient was shifted to bed, the anaesthesia team gave ventilator support to him. Doctors were successful in giving a life support system to the patient brought on the ambulance within just four minutes of his entering the hospital.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak stayed at the hospital for about half-an-hour. During this, he also examined other facilities -- including the oxygen plant installed in the hospital. The director of the hospital, Dr Ramesh Goyal, said that the hospital has two oxygen plants to deal with any kind of shortage of oxygen. Chief medical superintendent Dr GP Gupta said that one plant is 960 LPM and the other is 500 LPM. Both plants have been set up with the CSR funds of Indian Oil.

Focus of the mock drill

Working conditions of oxygen plants.

Availability and working of oxygen concentrators in hospitals.

Preparation of duty roster of health care staff in hospitals.

Availability of all logistic support in the hospital.

Working and availability of medicines, IV fluids, and equipment.