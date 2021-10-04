UP denies permission to Channi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

Chandigarh The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday denied permission to Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi and deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to visit Lakhimpur Kehri after Sunday’s incidents of violence.

A Punjab government spokesperson said UP home secretary had informed the Punjab civil aviation director that landing and taking off of the CM’s helicopter at Lakhimpur Kheri was not feasible in view of the law and order situation there, and also that fact that provisions of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) had been imposed.

DEPUTY CM RANDHAWA, MLAs

DETAINED IN SAHARANPUR

After UP’s denial of permission, deputy CM Randhawa, along with some state MLAs, decided to go to Lakhmipur Kheri by road on Monday. However, the UP Police detained them in Saharanpur and took them to the Shahjhapur police post.

Randhawa was accompanied by Congress state unit working president and MLA Kuljit Nagra. Other MLAs in the delegation are Parminder Singh Pinky; Barinder Singh Pahra; Kuldeep Vaid; Kulbir Singh Zira and Angad Saini.

Randhawa has demanded that the perpetrators behind the Lakhimpur Kheri violence must be arrested, and has even drawn parallels of the incident with the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy for which the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government would never be forgiven. “The Punjab government would raise its voice at every forum about the incident and ensure justice for the victims’ families,” said Randhawa, also issuing an appeal to farmers to maintain peace.

SAD DELEGATION NOT ALLOWED TO ENTER UP

A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra attempting to reach Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh via road was stopped at Delhi-Ghaziabad border and were not allowed to enter the state.

“I am told that situation at Lakhimpur Kheri is under control, a compromise has been reached. We also did not want to create a political situation, so we decided to return,” said Chandumajra. Meanwhile, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has convened a meeting of the party’s core committee, its highest decision-making body, on Tuesday, having postponed a programme scheduled in Jalandhar.