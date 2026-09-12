UP electric buses see revenue surge, but costs unrecovered

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), which launched the electric bus service operations in the Gautam Budh Nagar district around mid-June, is yet to begin fully recovering its daily cost despite having recorded a surge in monthly revenue last month. The department recorded a 129 per cent (%) revenue surge this August in comparison to July, the first full month of its operations, officials said on Sunday. (Representative photo)

The department recorded a 129 per cent (%) revenue surge this August in comparison to July, the first full month of its operations, officials said on Sunday.

The department, however, has not been able to recover the daily operational cost of nearly ₹14 lakh per day. Officials hint at several factors behind such a situation.

UPSRTC’s senior advisor Parvez Bashir, responsible for ensuring smooth bus operations in the district, said, “We have achieved 129 per cent growth in performance in August despite multiple hurdles, including infrastructure issues, traffic congestion and other challenges.”

According to the UPSRTC statistics, the district’s electric bus service covered 589,660 kilometres (kms), carrying 340,351 passengers in August. It was up from 479,309 km covered in July, with 150,073 passengers. From June 20 to 30, it covered a journey t 147,708 km, carrying 28,053 passengers.

In August, the department generated ₹1.5 crore revenue, up from ₹47.9 lakh in July, and ₹9 lakh during the initial 11-days. Also, the average daily run of each of the total 100 buses increased to 190 kms, with 109 passengers in August, compared to 154 kms in July, the statistics show.

To be sure, the electric bus service, inaugurated on June 12, officially commenced its service on June 20.

Bashir said that the average variable and fixed cost per kilometre is ₹70 (or total ₹14,000) for a 200-kilometre run, “which includes the driver’s and conductor’s salaries, maintenance, administrative expenses and other costs”.

The expenses are borne by the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities.

As per the statistics, the department, however, could generate about ₹17 per kilometre (or total ₹3,415) per bus each day till date or till August 31.

Notably, the minimum fare for travel in the bus is ₹20, while the maximum fare is ₹50.

Bashir said lack of required road infrastructure for the e-buses, traffic congestion and absence of proper bus stops are affecting the service. “There is a need for properly planned routes that are without traffic congestion. Passengers prefer a transport service that does not take more time than others.”

“We are planning to install display boards at Botanical Garden and other locations to aware commuters about buses’ routes. Also, a control room will soon be opened to monitor bus operations,” he added.

Currently, there are 20 routes, including nine operated for the Yamuna Authority, six for Greater Noida and five for Noida. Due to traffic congestion, these buses often get delayed, increasing the chances of trip cancellations by 10 per cent, said officials, requesting anonymity.

Also, there are only 25 charging stations across Gautam Budh Nagar. Generally, a single bus requires around 1.5 to 2 hours to charge. During HT’s visit at Sector 90 bus depot, 13 buses were awaiting their turn for recharging batteries.

According to UPSRTC, its role in Gautam Budh Nagar is limited to operating city buses and other decisions such as fare structures, routes, stoppage points, are taken by the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities. The UPSRTC provides its expertise to improve services.

Locals, however, demanded a mobile app to explore live bus locations, stops and routes. “The authorities should launch an app to allow the public get update, without leaving them to wait for buses on guesswork,” said Vikas Kumar, a commuter at Botanical Garden.

Currently, there are 100 buses, 50 have been assigned to Noida, and 25 each to Greater Noida and the Yamuna authority. Also, the Noida authority has plans to add 25 more buses to its fleet.