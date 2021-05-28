UP govt making all-out effort to curb Covid: Health minister

Expressing his concern over new Covid variants, UP health minister JP Singh on Thursday said the state government was making all efforts to control the pandemic. Singh expressed these views at a webinar organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The state government is making an all-out effort to check the spread of the pandemic. In March last year, the Covid testing capacity of the state was only 70 cases a day. It has now increased to over 3.59 lakh a day,” the minister added.

“The virus is mutating into new variants and affecting several parts of the body. The gram nigrani samitis (monitoring committees) in 97,000 villages across the state are moving from house-to-house to check spread of the virus,” Singh said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mayank Somani, MD and CEO, Apollomedics Super Speciality Hospital, gave suggestions on how we can prepare for the third wave of the pandemic. “We require adequate medicine and oxygen, adequate equipment and infrastructure, surplus isolation centres, pandemic support centres and a robust primary healthcare system,” he said.

“We need to augment testing and diagnostic facilities beforehand, training of paramedics, robust supply chain, skilled manpower. These must be more research and development in medical field and focus of vaccination and treatment in situations like the current pandemic,” Dr Somani said.

Dr Rakesh Kapoor, director, Medanta Hospital, Lucknow, said: “Imparting training to people is very crucial as it will train general people to handle emergencies like putting oxygen cylinders and operating oxygen Concentrators among other medical equipment.”

Lalit Khaitan, chairman, UP chapter of PHD Chamber, suggested that primary health care system must be recognised as a vital contributor to all aspects of emergencies. Sanjay Agarwal, president, PHD Chamber, Patrick Linnenbank, Barnik Mitra and Mukesh Bahadur among others also expressed their views at the webinar.