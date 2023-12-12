. UP govt revokes order barring coaching for girls after 8 pm (Pic for representation)

Uttar Pradesh government has rolled back its August 30 order that barred coaching institutes from holding classes for girls after 8 pm.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The new order signed by special secretary Akhilesh Kumar Mishra on December 4 comes after widespread criticism of the previous guidelines in Noida under the ‘Safe City’ project.

“The following guidelines are being issued by cancelling the previously issued guidelines. Under the Safe City project, all higher educational institutions should ensure 100 per cent CCTV cameras,” the order stated.

“The said cameras should be installed on the entrance and exit gates, campus, teaching rooms (inside and outside), gallery, verandah and main gate of hostels of educational institution. Provision of separate toilets for girl students should be ensured in higher educational institutions, especially coaching centres,” the order added.

The August 30 letter had stated that coaching institutes should not conduct classes for girls beyond 8 pm. Punitive action will be taken against coaching institutes, where girls are studying and are found operating after 8 pm,” stated the earlier order.

Several students in Noida and Greater Noida questioned the August 30 order. Opposition party leaders had also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government citing law and order situation in “safe city” Noida.