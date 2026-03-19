UP govt tightens school bus rules; Prayagraj RTO to launch 15-day inspection drive

After two recent tragedies in Aligarh and Agra, where schoolgirls died after falling through broken floors of old, poorly maintained buses, the Uttar Pradesh government has tightened checks on school transport across the state. Acting on these instructions, the regional transport office (RTO) in Prayagraj is all set to inspect all schools to assess the existence and smooth functioning of the mandatory School Transport Safety Committee (STSC) between April 1 and 15, 2026. A school bus registered with the RTO, Prayagraj, parked outside a school on Wednesday (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

According to Rajeev Chaturvedi, additional regional transport officer (administration), the government has made it clear that student safety cannot be compromised. He stated that every school must form a STSC as per the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicles (26th Amendment) Rules, 2019, and the 2022 amendment.

“These committees must include representatives from the Naib Tehsildar’s office, local police, and the Basic and Secondary Education departments. They are required to meet every three months—in July, October, January, and April—to check documents like fitness certificates, permits, pollution certificates, and drivers’ licences. Schools must also ensure annual eye and health checkups of drivers, verify their police records, and follow all district and state safety guidelines,” he added.

Between April 1 and 15, our teams will check whether the school has maintained a database of school transport used by its students, including the type of vehicle, registration number, driver’s name, and contact number, among other details, he further said.

Official records show that Prayagraj has 2,358 vehicles registered as school buses. All are required to follow strict safety rules and must have valid school bus permits. During the recent checks, 251 vehicles failed the fitness test, and registrations of 188 vehicles were suspended because of serious safety issues. Nearly 2,000 vehicle owners have also been served notices asking them to fix problems immediately.

The statewide special inspection campaign will run from April 1 to 15. Any school vehicle found breaking the rules will face tough action, including cancellation of fitness certificates or even loss of the school’s recognition. Criminal action may also be taken against the school management if negligence is proven, the official informed.

He also pointed out that last year, 174 school vehicles were found unfit. Fitness certificates of 40 vehicles had expired, leading to their seizure. A total fine of ₹2.23 lakh was collected from the owners of these vehicles.