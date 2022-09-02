UP: ‘Jail ka khana’ gets 5-star FSSAI rating in Farrukhabad
New and automatic machines were brought in to knead flour dough, peel potatoes, cut vegetables and prepare bread
Food served in jail premises has always earned a dubious distinction of not being up to the mark, both quality and taste-wise.
However, Fatehgarh Central Jail in Farrukhabad seems to have changed this perception of ‘jail ka khana’.
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday issued a five-star rating to the central jail for the high-quality food it serves to the inmates.
DG prisons, Anand Kumar, said the Fatehgarh Central jail is the first prison in Uttar Pradesh to have received a five-star rating maintaining the highest standards in kitchen.
District magistrate Sanjay Singh said the accreditation indicated that 1100 inmates of this prison were given hygienic and nutritious food. The prison got the FSSAI licence in March, 2022 and food quality and hygiene were improved according to its parameters.
Jail superintendent Bhim Sen Mukund said the jail administration followed the FSSAI guidelines properly. The kitchen was modernised and sanitation level was further bettered in lines with recommendations and observations in pre-audit report.
New and automatic machines were brought in to knead flour dough, peel potatoes, cut vegetables and prepare bread. In addition, not only the inmates, the jail staff underwent training in cleanliness, food safety and sanitation.
“People working in kitchen wear aprons and head gears, gloves all the time,” he said.
Automation has helped the jail, which earlier used the prisoners to prepare food. Around 100 prisoners used to work in each shift and the process was time consuming.
