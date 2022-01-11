UP polls: Model code in place, troublemakers on police radar

The model code of conduct is in place and the police have begun identifying trouble makers and antisocial elements so that action under section 107/16 (a preventive measure to pre-empt breach of peace) could be initiated against them.

Apart from identifying trouble makers and such elements likely to disturb peace, the police are also keeping eye on those supplying illegal liquor and firearms. “Besides this, travelling with lot of cash without any appropriate explanation is also prohibited under the model code of conduct,” police officers said.

IG (range) Rakesh Singh said a meeting of police officials was held through Google meet during which instructions were issued to all cops to be alert while taking precautionary measures.

“Directions have been issued to collect details about activities of persons who were found involved in disrupting peace in previous elections and take appropriate action. However, any action under 107/16 would depend on the person’s current verifiable report and not on basis of previous reports,” he added.

Police personnel have been directed to collect and verify information about such persons through local contacts. “Action will be taken against policemen who are found involved in anomalies or who end up taking action against wrong persons just for the sake of maintaining record,” he added.

In previous elections, precautionary action and notices served by cops against innocents, minors and in some cases even the dead, had led to much embarrassment to the police mainly due to lack of prior verification. In 2021 Prayagraj police took action against 75000 persons under section of 107/16 and 151.