UP state varsities: 75% posts of registrars to be filled through promotions

Soon 75% of the posts of registrars in state universities of Uttar Pradesh will be filled through promotions instead of direct appointments. The oldest of the state universities in UP, Lucknow University, was established in 1921 (HT File Photo)

The state government has also begun efforts in this regard. Earlier, only 50% of these posts were filled by promotion of deputy secretaries, while the remaining 50% of the posts were filled by direct recruitment undertaken through Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), said officials of the state higher education department.

“Necessary changes will be made in the UP University (Centralized) Service Rules-1975, and for this, the UP government has already initiated steps by setting up a four-member committee under the chairmanship of special secretary, higher education, Girijesh Kumar Tyagi,” said director, higher education, Amit Bharadwaj, who himself is one of the members of the panel, while confirming the move.

Registrar of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University Sanjay Kumar and Registrar of Bundelkhand University-Jhansi Vinay Singh are the other two members of the committee, he added.

The committee has been constituted through a government order issued on April 9 by Prem Kumar Pandey, joint secretary, higher education (section-1) in this regard, a copy of which is with HT.

The panel members have been asked to submit their report in the next 15 days.

Currently, there are 22 state universities and one state open varsity —Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU)-Prayagraj, in the state.

The oldest of these, Lucknow University, was established in 1921, while Agra University was established in 1927, Deen Dayal Upadhyay University-Gorakhpur in 1957 and Sampurnanand Sanskrit University-Varanasi in 1958. The newest Maa Vindhyavasini University-Mirzapur, Guru Jambheshwar University-Moradabad and Maa Pateshwari University-Balrampur were established in 2023.