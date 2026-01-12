Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that members of self-help groups (SHGs) should be given the opportunity to open canteens at the district training institute, railway stations, and other institutions in the district so that one crore women across the state can become “lakhpati didis.” UP deputy CM Maurya pushes canteens, autos for SHGs to create ‘lakhpati didis’

Maurya was speaking at the launch of three new programmes at the Circuit House auditorium in Varanasi on Sunday. The programmes are aimed at increasing the income of women in SHGs and realising the dream of making them “lakhpati didis.”

Under an agreement for the operation of newly constructed community halls at the Gram Panchayat level, a deal was signed between three village organisations (federations of SHGs) and three gram panchayats (Raghunathpur and Beshupur development block - Sevapuri, Sivo development block - Chiraigaon). The main objective of this agreement is to provide the rural population with a venue and catering services at minimal rates for auspicious and other events within their own gram panchayat. This will not only benefit the villagers but also provide a source of local employment for women associated with SHGs. Currently, action is being taken for the operation of a total of 60 community halls.

In this regard, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya directed that a survey be conducted in other gram panchayats of the district for the construction of community halls.

Maurya also provided e-rickshaws to five women. An agreement was also signed in Varanasi between GMR VR Lakshmi Group and UPSRLM for 160 Pink Auto operators. This includes providing Pink Autos to women from SHGs through the Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Scheme, along with their training and driving licenses. GMR VR Lakshmi will contribute Rs. 35,000 per auto from its CSR fund.