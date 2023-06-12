No additional load shedding in state despite record demand: UPPCL

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has blamed ‘rampant theft of electricity’ for power disruptions at many places in the night as it claimed that there was no demand-supply gap in the state despite the rise in electricity demand setting new records in peak summer. No demand-supply gap in the state , said UPPCL (HT Photo)

“Owing to electricity theft in the night, transformers are getting overloaded and overheated, resulting in power disruptions in many places,” said UPPCL chairman M Devaj. “We have directed the field staff to carry out combing on the theft-ridden feeders in the night to avoid inconvenience to honest consumers,” he added.

The official also urged consumers to cooperate in curbing power theft, save electricity, and pay their bills on time. He further claimed that despite a record power demand due to continuing intense heat in the state, there was no demand-supply gap and electricity was being supplied to consumers as per the roster.

“Presently, villages are being provided power for 18 hours, Bundelkhand region 20 hours, nagar panchayat and tehsil headquarters for 21.5 hours, and district headquarters are getting round-the-clock power,” Devraj said. The demand in June can go up to 27,000 MW and the department is fully prepared to cope with the challenge,” he added.

In the day, he visited the state load dispatch centre (SLDC) here in Gomti Nagar and held a meeting with the officials on the current power situation. He was told that no additional load shedding was being resorted to despite the demand setting new records. He was also told that the situation was likely to remain the same till the next week or so and additional power was being procured through banking from other states to meet the increased demand.

Devraj said that instructions had been issued to all the field officials to make night stays in the place of their posting only to ensure prompt repair of electricity faults in their areas.

