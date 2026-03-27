UPPSC to conduct PCS (Main) 2025 from March 29; over 11K candidates to appear

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is set to conduct the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Main) Examination-2025, commonly known as PCS (Main)-2025, from March 29 to April 1 across 27 centres in Prayagraj and Lucknow, with a total of 11,403 candidates registered to appear. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj (HT FILE PHOTO)

In Prayagraj, 4,757 candidates will take the exam at 12 centres, while Lucknow will host 6,646 candidates across 15 centres. The examination will be conducted in two shifts: the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The administration has completed all preparations for the smooth conduct of the examination. Briefing meetings for centre superintendents and assistant superintendents were held on Tuesday at the Sangam auditorium of the district collectorate, while meetings for external and internal invigilators took place on Wednesday at St. Anthony’s Convent Girls Inter College.

All assistant superintendents and exam-room invigilators have been instructed to report to their respective centres on Friday, informed officials.

Earlier, the preliminary examination results announced on December 1 declared 11,727 candidates eligible for the PCS (Main) Examination-2025, against 920 available posts. The preliminary exam had attracted applications from 626,387 candidates, out of which 265,270 candidates appeared on October 12, 2025.