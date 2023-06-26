Urdu book on G-20 released at AMU symposium

Major theme and concerns of G-20 forum and the role of India in taking up the issues of the local and global concern on behalf of the developing countries were discussed at a symposium organised by the Sir Syed Academy of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Monday. Prof Mohd Gulrez addressing the symposium on G20 at Sir Syed Academy (HT photo)

The event was part of the events and programmes to celebrate India’s G-20 presidency. An introductory book in Urdu entitled ‘G20 –Ek Taaruf’ by Dr Asad Faisal Farooqui was also released on the occasion for raising awareness about G-20 and relevance of India’s presidency.

Presiding over the symposium, professor Mohammad Gulrez, vice chancellor, AMU said: “We have to make a pledge for posterity and promote dialogues among nations for solving problems faced by humanity and resolving disputes among nations.”

Chief guest at the function, professor Aquil Ahmad, director, NCPUL, New Delhi described the relevance the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” in detail and what it means for the world.

Guest of honour, Mohammad Imran, AMU registrar, spoke about the need to contribute for the success of the programmes like Mission LiFE, Swachh Bharat Mission and briefed about the activities undertaken by AMU.

Prof Mohd Asim Siddiqui, chairman, AMU’s English department, said India has strong soft power, which includes art, literature, philosophy and culture.

Prof Mohibul Haq, department of Political Science, AMU, pointed out that India’s G20 presidency holds out lot of hope as India can speak for the global south on issues like poverty and hunger.

Highlighting the usefulness of the monograph on G20 in Urdu, Prof Shafey Kidwai, department of Mass Communication, AMU, said: “The publication of an Urdu monograph on G20 is the continuation of the tradition started by Sir Syed for enlightening oriental languages readers.”

Prof Razaullah Khan, former Principal, ZHCET, AMU said G20 should not remain a club of rich and powerful countries. Prof Ali Mohammad Naqvi, director, Sir Syed Academy said of the series of 5 monographs on G20, the first monograph by Asad Faisal Faooqui was released on Monday.

Dr. Mohammad Shahid, deputy director, Sir Syed Academy proposed vote of thanks while Dr Syed Hussain Haider conducted the proceedings.

