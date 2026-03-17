Srinagar, With just three days left for Eid-ul-Fitr, markets in Srinagar and other Valley towns are buzzing with activity, with people thronging shopping districts to buy new apparel and delectables for the festive occasion. Valley markets witness shoppers' surge ahead of Eid

Readymade garment shops, bakeries, fruit stalls, and meat and diary product vends are witnessing a surge of shoppers.

Shop owners, however, rue that e-commerce platforms have dented their sale during the festive month.

"The ever-growing popularity of e-commerce platforms is something we have had put up with for some time now. However, there are also these local businessmen who buy goods in large quantities and sell them at a minimal margin. Naturally, customer would buy from them, as they get things for cheaper," said Asif Ahmad Bhat, who owns a readymade garments shop in Srinagar.

He said these "seasonal businessmen" use social media to create a sensation by offering things at "throw away" prices.

"Before the onset of Ramzan, these businessmen bought dates in large quantities and marketed them using social media. Now, they have turned their attention to readymade garments. Store owners like me will not be able to compete with them," Bhat added.

Bakeries and stores selling confectioneries said business was good, but not without its share of worries.

"There has been a mushrooming of cloud kitchens where baking enthusiasts sell their products online during major festivals like Eid. I will not comment on quality but, yes, they offer better prices as their overhead costs are minimal and they deliver to doorsteps," said Jehangir Khan, a bakery owner in uptown Srinagar.

Cloud kitchen operators defend their products saying ultimately the customer will decide whether a particular venture is successful or not.

"Cloud kitchens like mine survive on repeat orders. If customers don't like the products, they will not buy again. However, if they are coming back for our confectioneries again and again, it only means we are offering value for money," said Noor Fatima, who runs a homegrown bakery in old Srinagar.

The Eid economy in the Valley is estimated to be worth ₹1,500 crore.

Before the advent of social media and cloud kitchens, this market was dominated by a few traditional big names. However, newer players have ensured a cut-throat competition where innovation is key to survival.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated on Friday or Saturday, depending on the sighting of the crescent.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.