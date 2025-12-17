‘Vande Mataram’ to resonate across Magh mela 2026: Deputy CM Maurya

: Preparations are in full swing to make the upcoming Magh Mela-2026, the first edition of the annual religious fair to be held after Mahakumbh-2025, a grand event. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya addresses meeting in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest at the Vijay Diwas function, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced that a collective rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ will be organised during the annual fair.

He said that on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the national song, devotees visiting the Magh Mela will experience the echo of Vande Mataram across the fair area. The state government will make necessary arrangements to facilitate the mass singing, aimed at instilling a sense of patriotism among the visitors, he said.

In addition, the deputy CM announced that a grand statue of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the composer of Vande Mataram, will be installed in Prayagraj. He said that the initiative would help the present and future generations understand and remember the dedication of the great author behind this national song.

Speaking to media persons, Maurya also targeted the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over alleged corruption. He said that the history of the Congress has been synonymous with corruption, referring to scams in which, he alleged, 85 paise were siphoned off from every rupee. In contrast, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to take the nation progress with the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the deputy CM said that despite repeated allegations over the SIR issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to receive the people’s mandate once again in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Deputy CM calls for a safe, well-organised Magh Mela-2026

UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that the state government’s foremost priority is to ensure that Magh Mela 2026 is organised in a safe, well-managed, clean, and environment-friendly manner. He added that police personnel would maintain courteous behaviour towards devotees and visitors throughout the fair.

The deputy CM made these remarks while interacting with media persons after reviewing preparations for the Magh Mela. He said that since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in the state in 2017, every Magh Mela has been organised on the scale of a “Mini Kumbh,” and the same high standards would be maintained this year as well.

During a review meeting held at the Circuit House, Maurya said that the Magh Mela budget during the previous Samajwadi Party government was ₹30 crore, which was increased to ₹90 crore after the BJP assumed office. He stated that officials have been given clear instructions to ensure that no devotee faces inconvenience during the fair. Pilgrims should return with a pleasant experience, and Kalpvasis observing their religious vows must be able to complete them without any hindrance, he added. Emphasising that there is no shortage of funds, he directed officials to ensure exemplary quality in all works.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to ensuring the uninterrupted flow of the Ganga, the deputy CM said officials have been directed to inspect ghats from Prayagraj to Shringverpur and from Puramufti to Arail. He also instructed that electric crematoriums should remain operational at all locations and that proposals for additional facilities be submitted if required.