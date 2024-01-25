close_game
Varanasi court terminates proceedings in a case against UPCC president

Varanasi court terminates proceedings in a case against UPCC president

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jan 25, 2024 06:46 AM IST

The MP-MLA court of Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ujjwal Upadhyay passed the order to end further proceedings in compliance with the order of the Allahabad high court, said counsel for Rai, Anuj Yadav.

A court in Varanasi on Wednesday terminated further proceedings in a case against Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai.

The court also ordered that the file of the case should be kept in record as per the rules.

In 2017, at Chetganj police station here, a case was registered against Rai for staging a demonstration against the GST bill and burning the effigy of the Prime Minister. Police investigated the matter and filed a chargesheet in the court of the additional civil judge (SD) MP-MLA, Varanasi.

By filing a plea in the Allahabad high court, the FIR against Rai and chargesheet in the matter was challenged by us, said Yadav.

Yadav argued that the FIR under Section 188 of the IPC cannot be registered, and only complaints can be filed in this section as per section 195 CrPC.

Yadav said that after hearing the matter, the FIR and chargesheet was quashed by the Allahabad High Court.

A copy of the high court order was filed in the MP-MLA Court.

Thursday, January 25, 2024
