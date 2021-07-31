Varanasi: Ganga water levels up by 2 metres in last 24 hours

Several steps of Dashashwamedh Ghat and other Varanasi ghats are flooded following an increase in river Ganga’s water levels over the last 24 hours, stated the Central water commission on Friday.

Over the last 24 hours, the Ganga’s water level has risen about 2.09 metres, the commission reported. Varanasi recorded a 62.52-metre water level on Friday, while the river was flowing at 60.48 metres on Thursday.

A central water commission official said that rains in the hilly areas and adjoining districts have resulted in a rise in water levels.

Additionally, connectivity between one ghat and another was cut off because of high water levels.

Due to the sudden rise in water level, five to ten steps at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Sheetla Ghat, Rana Mahal Ghat, Tulsi Ghat, Asi Ghat, and Panch Ganga Ghat are submerged.

The water has reached the stairs of Harshchandra Ghat. A few stairs of Manikarnika Ghat were also reported to be underwater.

Shambhu Manjhi, a member of the boatmen welfare community said that the boatmen operate only motorboats and he has asked his counterparts to take all precautions while plying the boats.

Vijay Yadav, a resident of the Pandeypur area, said that if the water level of River Ganga continues to rise, the water level of Varuna will also increase and the problem of people living in the catchment areas may also increase.