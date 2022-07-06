Varanasi night market: Bazaar reflecting city’s art, culture ready

Varanasi will have a night market under the Lahartara-Chowkaghat flyover which will showcase the art and culture of Varanasi. The estimated cost of developing facilities for the night market was around ₹10 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate this market during his proposed visit to Varanasi on July 7.

Varanasi Smart City has beautified the 1.9 km space under the flyover for the night market. The flyover from Lahartara to Chaukaghat passes through important landmarks of the city like Varanasi Cantt Station, Interstate Bus Station etc.

The said stretch has been beautified with thematic wall-art reflecting the art, religion and culture of Varanasi and for the purpose of public convenience, facilities like toilets, drinking water, street furniture like benches, dustbins, information kiosk etc. have also been installed.

Horticulture, public plaza, walking trail, pavement etc. have been developed under the flyover. 99 kiosks/vending zones have been set up for the purpose of project sustainability, employment generation and for the convenience of tourists/devotees etc.

With the intention of smooth operation and management of traffic, provisions have also been made for zebra crossing, traffic signage, median U-turn on both sides, pedestrian crossing and auto rickshaw, e-rickshaw and parking bays etc.

D Vasudevan, chief general manager of Varanasi Smart City, said that soon after coming out of the Varanasi Cantt station, passengers, tourists and devotees will get a feeling of the city due to the paintings on the pillars and walls of the flyover and the landscaping.

Classic Banarasi delicacies and drinks like lassi and thhandaai will be made available here. A selfie point, fountain, and pathway have been made with plantations on either side. ‘I love Varanasi’ slogan has also been written. In addition, there will be shops, food courts, and open cafes in the market. Railings, pedestrian crossings and other resources have been developed on both sides to protect the road. Drinking water and other facilities, information kiosks for tourists are also proposed in the night market.

Vasudevan said that a traffic circulation scheme has been made for smooth operation and management of traffic.