Varanasi night market: Bazaar reflecting city’s art, culture ready
Varanasi will have a night market under the Lahartara-Chowkaghat flyover which will showcase the art and culture of Varanasi. The estimated cost of developing facilities for the night market was around ₹10 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate this market during his proposed visit to Varanasi on July 7.
Varanasi Smart City has beautified the 1.9 km space under the flyover for the night market. The flyover from Lahartara to Chaukaghat passes through important landmarks of the city like Varanasi Cantt Station, Interstate Bus Station etc.
The said stretch has been beautified with thematic wall-art reflecting the art, religion and culture of Varanasi and for the purpose of public convenience, facilities like toilets, drinking water, street furniture like benches, dustbins, information kiosk etc. have also been installed.
Horticulture, public plaza, walking trail, pavement etc. have been developed under the flyover. 99 kiosks/vending zones have been set up for the purpose of project sustainability, employment generation and for the convenience of tourists/devotees etc.
With the intention of smooth operation and management of traffic, provisions have also been made for zebra crossing, traffic signage, median U-turn on both sides, pedestrian crossing and auto rickshaw, e-rickshaw and parking bays etc.
D Vasudevan, chief general manager of Varanasi Smart City, said that soon after coming out of the Varanasi Cantt station, passengers, tourists and devotees will get a feeling of the city due to the paintings on the pillars and walls of the flyover and the landscaping.
Classic Banarasi delicacies and drinks like lassi and thhandaai will be made available here. A selfie point, fountain, and pathway have been made with plantations on either side. ‘I love Varanasi’ slogan has also been written. In addition, there will be shops, food courts, and open cafes in the market. Railings, pedestrian crossings and other resources have been developed on both sides to protect the road. Drinking water and other facilities, information kiosks for tourists are also proposed in the night market.
Vasudevan said that a traffic circulation scheme has been made for smooth operation and management of traffic.
-
Law, order situation has collapsed in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday claimed that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed under the BJP-JJP government. “The situation has become such that within a week, three Haryana MLAs have received death threats. These include BJP MLA Sanjay Singh (Sohna), Congress MLAs Renu Bala and Surendra Pawar,” he said. Hooda demanded proper security for all MLAs and action against those who have issued threats.
-
As heavy rain lash city, potentially life-saving info remains inaccessible
Mumbai: Once again, as heavy rains in excess of 200mm lashed the city in a span of 24 hours between Monday night and Tuesday, crucial meteorological and civic information -- which could potentially save lives, and property and prevent a great deal of public inconvenience -- remained inaccessible to the public. This was also the case when the season's first showers approached Mumbai on June 19.
-
Traffic disrupted on city’s heaviest rain day so far
At least 2,800 traffic policemen were deployed to ease traffic. Traffic jams, however, were reported on the Western Express Highway, particularly from Dahisar to Kandivli. Several roads were partially submerged with one ft-high water levels causing traffic jams. The two chronic flooding spots, Gandhi Market and Hindmata Junction, did not report severe water logging. The BMC constructed holding tanks in St. Xavier's ground and Pramod Mahajan ground last year.
-
LDA to cancel allotment of flats if registry not executed
Lucknow: The Lucknow Development Authority on Tuesday decided to cancel allotment of those flats registry of which was not executed by flat owners. The development authority has come across a large number of such flats. Vice chairman of LDA, Indramani Tripathi, has issued directives to prepare a list of such flats. The development authority has also decided to prepare a list of flats lying unsold. This comprehensive list will have all details, including flat number.
-
Peddar Rd bungalow residents asked to evacuate after landslide
Mumbai: The residents of Soham bungalow behind Cadbury House on Peddar Road have been asked to evacuate on account of safety concerns following a landslide in its vicinity, said designated officer from D ward, Manohar Kulkarni. Soham is owned by mining baron and founder of Vedanta Resources, Anil Agarwal.
