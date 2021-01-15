Vasai lawyer, teen held for hitting jogger with car, dumping him near ashramshala
A Mira Road-based lawyer, Birendra Mishra and his colleague, Varsha Mishra, 18, have been arrested by Waliv police for allegedly attempting to murder a jogger on Sunday morning.
“Varsha was learning to drive with Mishra near Madhuvan, Vasai (East) when the car hit Indresh Yadav, 24, a resident of Vijay Residency, Fatherwadi, who was jogging at that time. Due to the impact, Yadav fell unconscious, and thinking he was dead, the duo accused picked him up and drove to Sasunavghar on the Vasai highway where they dumped him near an ashramshala and fled,” said Vilas Chowgule, senior inspector, Waliv police station.
“An eyewitness saw the duo dumping Yadav and informed us. The victim was rescued and admitted to Orbit Hospital, Kashimira, with head and spinal injuries. After going through CCTV footage of the area, we identified the car and arrested both the accused under section 307(attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced before the Vasai court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody for five days,” said Chowgule.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 phases of vaccination will be completed in 3 months: Maharashtra health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra’s Palghar district gets 19,500 doses of Covishield vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allow us to reopen, coaching class owners in Maharashtra urge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MBBS students enrolled in Chinese universities fear losing year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra surge to 52,558
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Half of Mumbai’s population to be vaccinated in a year?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana MC opens utensil bank as alternative to single-use plastic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana school suicide: 2 days on, DEO instructs all teachers to check classes before leaving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Metro to extend services from Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GMADA extends Eco City-2 scheme till January 29
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cow shelter inaugurated in Panchkula’s Sukhdarshanpur village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambala MP, MLA absent from oath ceremony of mayor, councillors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vasai lawyer, teen held for hitting jogger with car, dumping him near ashramshala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Psychiatrist trained in Mumbai elected dean of UK college
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draped in PPE suits, farmers carry out fumigation drives at Singhu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox