Vehicles in Priyanka Vadra’s cavalcade collide in UP; no injuries reported
At least two vehicles in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s cavalcade collided at Hapur bypass in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning while she was on her way to Rampur to attend the Ardas ceremony of a protester, who died during the farmer tractor rally in Delhi on January 26.
Additional police superintendent (Hapur) Sarvesh Mishra said the vehicles of Congress workers collided after a vehicle moving ahead suddenly applied brakes around 8.15 am. He added there are no reports of injuries to anyone. Sharma said the cavalcade did not stop and entered the adjoining district Amroha around 8.30 am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most e-toilets installed by PMC non-functional
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urban development dept asks PMC to submit proposal on TDR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vehicles in Priyanka Vadra’s cavalcade collide in UP; no injuries reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani now booked for sedition in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 arrested in Hyderabad for cheating shopkeepers using spoof PayTm app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Political parties intensify campaigning in Mohali MC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Mohali cops land in vigilance net for taking ₹10,000 bribe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
60 Covid vaccination centres in Thane; KDMC aims to complete phase 2 by February 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pan-India fake degree racket busted in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to begin Covid jabs for front line staff on trial basis from Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police announce cash rewards for info on Deep Sidhu, 7 others in Red Fort violence case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Father grieving the loss of infant girl ends life in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana youth booked for impregnating, marrying 15-year-old cousin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh to have direct flights to Dehradun, Indore, Jodhpur, Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16-year-old girl raped by 9 in Chhattisgarh; 3 arrested: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox