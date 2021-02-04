Vehicles in Priyanka Vadra’s cavalcade collide in UP; no injuries reported

At least two vehicles in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s cavalcade collided at Hapur bypass in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning while she was on her way to Rampur to attend the Ardas ceremony of a protester, who died during the farmer tractor rally in Delhi on January 26.

Additional police superintendent (Hapur) Sarvesh Mishra said the vehicles of Congress workers collided after a vehicle moving ahead suddenly applied brakes around 8.15 am. He added there are no reports of injuries to anyone. Sharma said the cavalcade did not stop and entered the adjoining district Amroha around 8.30 am.