Vibrant murals bring Prayagraj to life for Mahakumbh

As the countdown to Mahakumbh 2025 begins, Prayagraj is evolving into a vibrant canvas of spirituality, culture, and faith. Artistes are diligently painting murals and symbols on city walls, celebrating the essence of Sanatan Dharma and enriching the city’s visual landscape. Artistes creating murals on city walls (HT )

The city’s walls are coming alive with artistic expressions, as local and national artistes display the spiritual heritage for Mahakumbh. This spans an impressive area of over 10 lakh square feet, allowing for a breathtaking showcase of artistic talent. Day and night, artisans are diligently crafting intricate designs that reflect the region’s rich spiritual heritage.

Archana Jadhav and her team of 70 people are hard at work creating beautiful wall paintings. Archana arrived in Prayagraj in the first week of October to shape the divine project.

Her team focuses on various art forms, including mural painting, 3D art, and Madhubani art. Notably, they are painting 108 dancing postures of Nataraja on the walls.

Archana shared that the entire Ramayana is being illustrated, featuring scenes of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Hanuman. Alongside Fine Arts students, some hearing-impaired youths are also part of this creative endeavor.

The team is dedicated to promoting Sanatan culture, and Archana aims to complete the paintings by the end of November.

In addition to local artistes, students from Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Banaras, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh have joined Archana’s team. Each artist receives fair remuneration for their work.

Amit Darastwar from Pune is leading a team of 10 artistes to paint symbols of Sanatan culture in the Mela area. Their work includes realistic depictions of Ganga Mata, animals, sadhus, musical instruments, and various Hindu symbols.

Amit’s team has completed stunning paintings on the Mela Authority office walls, with scenes from the Samudra Manthan and the Sapt Rishi painted on flyovers and pillars.

Regarding the longevity of these artworks, Archana Jadhav mentioned that the paintings can last for two years in their original form, provided they are not damaged. With proper maintenance, they could remain intact for up to five years.

Artistes believe that devotees arriving from around the world for Mahakumbh will be mesmerized by the vibrant symbols related to Sanatan culture, including scenes from the Ramayana, depictions of Lord Ram, Shri Krishna, Bholenath, and other elements of Hindu religion.

In 2019, during Ardh Kumbh, a remarkable initiative led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath brought together thousands of students, citizens, and painters to create a mural themed ‘Jai Gange.’ Over eight continuous hours, participants left their colourful handprints on a painting wall, resulting in a stunning piece of art that entered the Guinness Book of Records.