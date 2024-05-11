 Vice President pays obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya - Hindustan Times
Vice President pays obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

ByHT Correspondent, Ayodhya
May 11, 2024 07:26 AM IST

On Friday afternoon, the Vice President along with his family members landed at the Ayodhya airport where he was received by UP minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday performed ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at Ram temple in Ayodhya. (HT)
After offering prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple, he visited the Ram temple.

“The Ayodhya Dham journey started with the darshan at Hanumangarhi temple. After bowing my head at the feet of Bajrangbali, the symbol of courage, strength and devotion, my body and mind are filled with happiness and energy. I am blessed to perform the darshan of Shri Ram in the holy city of Ayodhya. I am overwhelmed to get the divine glimpse of Shriram. I feel blessed and seek blessings for the entire humanity. This magnificent temple is a living symbol of our glorious heritage of devotion and spirituality.”

The Vice President also visited Kuber Tila and the banks of river Saryu where he performed the Saryu Aarti.

