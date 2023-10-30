Vigilance awareness week commences at IIIT-A

PRAYAGRAJ Vigilance Awareness Week has commenced at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) in accordance with the directive of the Central Vigilance Commission. The week-long event began on Monday and aims to promote transparency and ethics within the institute. The week’s activities commenced with the lighting of a lamp and the garlanding of the statue of Goddess Saraswati. (Sourced)

During the inaugural ceremony held at the administrative block auditorium, Prof Tapobrata Lahari, the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), administered a pledge to all attendees, emphasising the importance of a corruption-free operation of the institute.

In his address, he provided detailed instructions on how to file Whistle-Blower complaints under the Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informer (PIDPI) Resolution, which is the current year’s theme of the Central Vigilance Commission. He stressed the need to protect the identity of complainants. Additionally, Prof Lahari highlighted the various programs planned throughout the week to raise awareness about vigilance matters.

Om Prakash Srivastava, the Joint Registrar (Finance), delivered a speech on financial discipline and the proper procurement of goods. He discussed several legal points aimed at preventing malpractices.

Venkateseshan, the Chief Information Security Officer, shed light on cyber hygiene by sharing numerous examples of good practices. The week's activities commenced with the lighting of a lamp and the garlanding of the statue of Goddess Saraswati.

