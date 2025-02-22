Water quality standards being met at Mahakumbh-2025: UP chief secretary

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh chaired a review meeting on Friday regarding preparations for Mahashivratri at Mahakumbh Nagar, along with director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar. Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh along with director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar inspecting the arrangements

Singh confirmed that water quality standards are being met, with dissolved oxygen levels at the Sangam maintained at 9-10 and the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) remaining under three.

The chief secretary reiterated that for bathing, the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) of water should be less than three, and dissolved oxygen should be more than five. Currently, the dissolved oxygen at Sangam is between 9-10, and the BOD remains consistently below three, he said.

He stated that currently, 11,000 cusecs of water are being discharged into the Ganga and 9,000 cusecs into the Yamuna daily, amounting to 20,000 cusecs of water being released at Sangam every day by the irrigation department.

“Mahakumbh is in its final phase, and the main bath is on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. We have come to review the arrangements. As per the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we will ensure that people do not face any inconvenience, as a large number of devotees are expected during the occasion and the weekend. Siltation has increased in the river recently, and therefore, the irrigation department has been instructed to remove silt and increase the water level of the Ganga as much as possible for the benefit of the pilgrims,” he further shared.

He also dismissed reports of a possible extension of Mahakumbh-2025, categorically stating that “Mahakumbh Mela is organised based on celestial alignments and not like a water park. Therefore, any talk of extending Mahakumbh-2025 is unfair.”

Later, speaking to media persons, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh assured that all necessary arrangements are in place for the final phase of Mahakumbh, with the main bathing scheduled for February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Singh emphasised that the state is committed to ensuring a smooth experience for the large number of devotees expected and highlighted that the irrigation department has been instructed to remove silt and raise the water level of the Ganga.