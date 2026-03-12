Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (March 13-15)

The Glow Run (A fitness event) This super fun, night run transforms the world’s largest film studio into a neon-lit, high-energy fitness festival. (Ramoji Film City website)

Saturday; 5.30pm

Ramoji Film City, Vijayawada Highway

This super fun, night run transforms the world’s largest film studio into a neon-lit, high-energy fitness festival. It combines wellness and entertainment with illuminated pathways through iconic film sets, including the Baahubali franchise, live DJ music and light installations.

₹399 onwards on meraevents.com

Ramzan Walk: Nampally (Heritage walk)

Saturday; 9pm

Starts at Hazrat Shah Khamosh Dargah, Nampally

This is not your typical Ramzan food walk. The Deccan Archive Foundation explores how the holy month reshapes urban life in this walk. Your guide will encourage you to observe shared rituals and the communal atmosphere of Nampally at the Hazrat Shah Khamosh Dargah, the bazaar lanes, Sufi shrines and colonial-era landmarks such as the Exhibition Grounds. This is your sign to experience the real meaning and feeling of the Islamic holy month.

₹499. Register on deccanarchive.com

Traasadi (Theatre performance)

Sunday; 5 pm and 7.30 pm

Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Gachibowli

Traasadi is a theatre production by actor Manav Kaul and his theatre group Aarya, discussing the human psyche and modern existence. Known for his minimalist yet emotionally charged storytelling, Kaul crafts a powerful narrative that prompts you to introspect about isolation, unspoken desires, and everyday tragedies. Go, confront your own vulnerabilities at this deeply sensitive and thought-provoking play.

₹750 onwards on BookMyShow

To make sense of the turbulent global situation (Talk)

Sunday; 4.30pm

Lamakaan, Near GVK Mall, Banjara Hills

Trying to make sense of the US-Iran war and the many global disruptions it has caused? Register for this talk by the In Defense of Reason Forum, a space for radical voices and opinions. In this talk, experts will break down the global situation right from the beginning and explain what the war’s implications could be.

Entry is free