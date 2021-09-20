With both deputy CMs from Majha, locals hope for devp push

Amritsar The appointment of deputy chief ministers, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Om Parkash Soni, both from the Majha, in the rejigged Congress government has rekindled expectations of people of the region comprising the border districts of Amritsar and Gurdaspur.

Residents in these Majhail districts, also comprising Tarn Taran and Pathankot, claim that it is after five decades that their representatives have got key posts in the state cabinet. With Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu also representing this region, a sense of expectancy is in the air.

“The elevation of Randhawa and Soni as deputy CMs has made Majha residents feel pride,” said former ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria in a statement.

Office-bearers of the Amritsar Vikas Manch, an NGO working for the betterment of Amritsar, said, “After Partap Singh Kairon, Àmritsar has been devoid of any political bigwig,who took interest in establishing big-ticket projects here. Now, Amritsar residents hope that both the deputy CMs, of Majha, will use their powers for the overall and holistic development of Majha region, and especially Amritsar. It is sad, but true that previous chief ministers have ignored this important area.”

“During Parkash Singh Badal’s tenure, the prestigious All- India Institute of Health sciences (AIIMS) and the Central University allocated to Amritsar by the Centre, were relocated to Bathinda, the seat in Parliament represented by his daughter-in-law Harsimrat kaur Badal,” said Kulwant Singh Ankho, patron of the NGO.

He added that even during the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, not a single penny was sanctioned for the establishment of any project in Amritsar.

He added, “The Capt government sanctioned special incentives for the airlines operating from Mohali airport, harming the prospects of Sri Guru Ram Das Jee international airport Amritsar. Residents now expect the state government under Channi to issue a gazette notification to purchase land for the establishment of the Post Graduate Institute of Horticulture Research and Education.”

Another local activist Manmohan Singh said, “We want the Amritsar medical college to be upgraded. International cricket stadium, hockey grounds with astro-turf and convention centre must come under the leadership of the two deputy CMs. Soni is also expected to improve law and order, along with making the Tung Dhab free of pollution.”