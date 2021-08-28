With dip in Covid cases, J&K plans to reopen higher education institutions

With a dip in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, the J&K administration is planning to reopen higher education institutions.

Lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday gave first hint towards gradual reopening of education institutions in the UT.

“With improved Covid scenario and 100% vaccination among students and teachers, we plan gradual reopening of education institutions,” he said while chairing weekly meeting of the Covid task force, DCs and SPs at Raj Bhawan.

He directed officials to take strict action against Covid protocol violators as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act. “Covid threat is not over yet. We need strong cooperation from people to prevent the threat of third wave,” he said, adding that the best line of defence against is Covid-appropriate behaviour, intense surveillance and vaccination.

He directed officials to ensure that targeted testing is increased in areas where infection is on the rise. “The cases are preventable if people adhere to Covid protocol,” he said.

166 fresh cases reported

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 166 fresh cases and one death related to the virus in Jammu division.

There were 137 cases in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 29 infections.

Number of patients who were cured in the UT was 103 and active positive cases reached 1,211.

Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 407 followed by Budgam with 99.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,19,362 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.27%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,24,979 and the death-toll stands at 4,406.

Officials said 58,138 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.