With Hooda by his side, Babbar files poll papers

Gurugram: Congress candidate for the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, Raj Babbar, filed his nomination papers on Friday for the upcoming general election at the mini-secretariat in the city with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda by his side. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency candidate Raj Babbar during a public meeting after filing his nomination in Gurugram on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Soon after filing his nomination, the Congress leader said that he had come to stay in Gurugram for long and will serve the people if elected. Later, both the leaders along with senior Congress workers addressed a large gathering of supporters at the Gurgaon Club Ground on Civil Lines.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Gurugram will go to polls on May 25, in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election that began across the country on April 19.

Babbar will contest against veteran politician and BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh and JJP nominee Rahul Yadav ‘Fazilpuria’, who have already filed their nominations. May 6 is the last day for filing nominations in Gurugram.

Addressing the gathering of Congress workers, Babbar said that he had come to Gurugram to change the existing system which had failed to provide any amenities and create suitable infrastructure for the people of the city in the last 10 years. “The BJP had promised to carry out the extension of the metro in Gurugram, a rail network in Mewat but delivered nothing. No agency of the state government, be it HSVP, GMDA or MCG has worked on the ground and people have been left in the lurch. The Congress will not allow people to be neglected,” he said urging people to vote for change and usher in development.

Babbar added that he was not an outsider to Gurugram as his family had close connections with Haryana and a number of his relatives lived in Faridabad, Gurugram and Ambala. “I want to assure the people of Gurugram that I have come here to settle down and serve them,” he said.

A large number of Congress workers from Mewat, Sohna, Gurugram, Bawal and Rewari had gathered at the Gurgaon Club Ground to support Babbar, the party candidate from Gurugram.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in his address asked the people to vote wisely as the Lok Sabha results will set the tone for the state elections to be held in October this year.

“I must ask you to vote wisely as the result of the Lok Sabha election will indicate who will win the state election,” he said. He also said that given the mood of the people, the Congress is likely to sweep the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana.

Hooda also announced a slew of sops for the people that included an increase in pension for senior citizens, stipends for the youth, and underprivileged women, plots for underprivileged sections of the society and free power upto 300 units.

HE said that unlike the BJP, which has caused large scale unemployment, the Congress if it comes to power will ensure that 2 lakh vacant posts in government jobs are filled. “We will also give legal status to the demand of MSP made by farmers,” he said, adding that promises made in the Nyay Patra of the Congress will be implemented.