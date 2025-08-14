Woman’s decomposed body found after 12 days; husband, 2 others arrested

Agartala: Three people, including the husband, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a 45-year-old woman whose decomposed body was recovered 12 days after she went missing in South Tripura district, a senior police officer said. Police identified the deceased as Kana Debnath, a resident of Belonia. (Representative photo)

Police identified the deceased as Kana Debnath, a resident of Belonia. Her daughter filed a missing complaint at the Belonia Women Police Station on July 30. Kana’s decomposed body was recovered from a forest, around 16 km away from her home.

The suspects arrested include Kana’s husband, Raju Debnath (35), and his friends — Dolan Das and Mohammad Mia.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was lured to a nearby forest by Das and Mia, who slit her throat. Raju allegedly gave ₹50,000 to the two friends to kill her,” a police officer said.

“Until now, their domestic problems seem to be the main motive behind the murder. We are investigating the matter and looking at other angles. We are also waiting for the post-mortem report, after which many more things will become clear,” said the police official.

“The two friends are in police remand for seven days. We shall produce the husband in court on Thursday,” a senior police officer of South Tripura district said.