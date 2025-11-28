Work on the Mango–Pardih section of the ₹461-crore three-way flyover over the Subarnarekha river — connecting NH-33 at Pardih and Dimna Chowks directly with Sakchi — resumed on Thursday following the intervention of JD-U MLA from Jamshedpur (West) Saryu Roy, people aware of the development said. Work on Mango–Pardih stretch of ₹ 461-crore flyover resumes after JD-U MLA’s intervention

Local people, businessmen and JD-U and NDA supporters had stopped the work on the 2-lane Mango-Pardih flyover part on Tuesday. The breakthrough in the deadlock came during a meeting Roy had with government officials and construction agency project incharge on Thursday.

“The meeting decided to build all the pillars for the ramps within a month but work on three pillars will be done at one go. A total of 14 pillars are to be constructed. Enough space will be left between two pillars for crossing the road. Work will continue for a week now as a trial. Situation will be reviewed after a week. The traffic will be open from Hanuman Temple towards Mango Chowk from 6 am to 9 am. Afterwards, traffic from Mango Chowk to Hanuman Temple will be open. A portion of the road between Payal Talkies and Mango Chowk will be open at all times. Traffic from Hanuman Temple towards Mango Chowk will be diverted through Daiguttu while big cars and vehicles will be diverted through Road No-15 towards NH-33 and chepa pul and old Purulia Road,” Roy told the media after the meeting.

“Another suggestion has come during the meeting that no-entry be imposed from Dimna Chowk to Mango Chowk throughout the day. I will talk to the Jamshedpur DC in this regard,” added Roy. Dhalbhum SDO in-charge Charanjit Singh, Road construction (RCD) executive engineer Deepak Sahay, JNAC and Mano Municipal Corporation (MMC) DMC Krishna Kumar, Mango traffic inspector Hariauth Karmali and DRA Company project incharge Nilesh Jadhav were present during the meeting.

Roy further informed that the RCD superintending engineer sanctioned ₹65 crore immediately after his phone call on Wednesday night. “The work for shifting Tata Steel’s overhead electrical wires and underground water pipeline at the flyover project site was pending for the past 14 months. The Tara Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Ltd (TSUSIL) had given an estimate of ₹65 crore for this. This could have delayed the flyover project by a year,” said Roy.

Roy also questioned the term of ‘New Gift to the City’ used by the BJP MLA from Jamshedpur (East) Purnima Das Sahu for the Bhuiyandih Litti Chowk to Bhilaipahari 4-lane bridge and road project worth ₹39.91 crore.

“This project was sanctioned in 2024 and the CM Hemant Soren had laid the foundation for it on October 4, 2024. How can this be called a ‘new gift’! This project was delayed a bit because there were flaws in the design - the payas were wrong where the bridge would meet with land at the riverbanks. Earlier, six pillars were planned - 38 meters apart from each other. Now it has been decided that the two pillars at the riverbanks will be 45 meters apart while the distance between all other pillars will remain 38 meters,” said Roy.

Meanwhile, JD-U district president Subodh Srivastav, Mahanagar president Ajay Kumar and MLA representatives Pappu Singh, Neeraj Singh and others said that no one was opposing the flyover project, but opposition was to its flawed design.

“The ramps are all downwards and we are demanding a few upward ramps too. The work on the flyover was stopped over this impractical design and problems faced by the local people, businessmen and school children. We will soon make public the survey of Banna Gupta’s MLA-LAD funds. He is still surrounded by criminal elements,” said Srivastav, responding to Banna Gupta’s personal secretary’s allegations.

“Saryu Roy has been trying to hamper the work of the flyover continuously. He had written to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to stall the project, obstructing NOCs from the forest department, TSUSIL. This project is for the people’s benefit and to end traffic celebrations, frequent jams and accidents which could be materialized only due to the persistent efforts,” Om Prakash Singh, Gupta’s personal secretary had alleged on Wednesday.