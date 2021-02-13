World Radio Day : Vintage radios on display have Punekars go ga-ga
PUNE On the occasion of World Radio Day, Punekars witnessed a treasure of vintage radio.
Various old and rare models were exhibited at the Muktangan Science Exploratory Centre, Model Colony, by radio collector Shripad Kulkarni on Saturday.
Radio models from the 1960s-70s to the current era were on display.
Approximately, 45-50 models were exhibited. Shrirang Gokhale inaugurated the exhibition.
A radio festival was also jointly organised by the Marathi Vigyan Parishad, Amateur Radio Licence Holders, Muktangan Science Exploratory Centre, the Institute of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineers, and Padmini Electronics at the Muktangan Science Exploratory Centre in Model Colony.
At this radio festival, along with the radio exhibition, lectures by experts and a quiz competition on the radio were organised.
Deputy director from the All India Radio (AIR), Chitrarekha Kulkarni, gave a presentation on AIR’s new broadcasting technology “DRM”.
Vilas Rabade from Pune gave information about the Ham radios. Vishwas Kale spoke on ‘Radio: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’, and Dr Vishwas Udpikar spoke on Design and Development of SDR Radio.
Dilip Bapat demonstrated “Listening to Radio is My Hobby”. Anant Bhide, director of Muktangan Science Exploratory Centre and Rajendra Kumar Saraf, president of the Marathi Vigyan Parishad were present.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Curtain call: Time to cut it out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suicide case: Police to question deceased woman’s flatmates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Radio Day : Vintage radios on display have Punekars go ga-ga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six held for vandalising multiple vehicles in Wanowrie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day: Celebrating love through poetry, ghazals and music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yourspace: BRTS joke not funny anymore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSK case: Deepak Kulkarni move SC for bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT to review safety audit report of accident-prone Katraj-Narhe stretch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3-deck track on Wagholi-Shikrapur route to solve traffic woes on Ahmednagar road
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari directs NHAI to expedite Chandani chowk flyover work; bids invited for Katraj flyover
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohtak wrestling arena firing: Cops announce ₹1 lakh bounty on accused coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barber held for raping 15-year-old Ludhiana girl in his shop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 68% under 40, young blood ready to take on grassroots governance in Himachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacier burst: J-K man's kin urge govt to speed up rescue efforts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 BJP woman candidates join AAP two days before Mohali MC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox