World Radio Day : Vintage radios on display have Punekars go ga-ga

PUNE On the occasion of World Radio Day, Punekars witnessed a treasure of vintage radio.

Various old and rare models were exhibited at the Muktangan Science Exploratory Centre, Model Colony, by radio collector Shripad Kulkarni on Saturday.

Radio models from the 1960s-70s to the current era were on display.

Approximately, 45-50 models were exhibited. Shrirang Gokhale inaugurated the exhibition.

A radio festival was also jointly organised by the Marathi Vigyan Parishad, Amateur Radio Licence Holders, Muktangan Science Exploratory Centre, the Institute of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineers, and Padmini Electronics at the Muktangan Science Exploratory Centre in Model Colony.

At this radio festival, along with the radio exhibition, lectures by experts and a quiz competition on the radio were organised.

Deputy director from the All India Radio (AIR), Chitrarekha Kulkarni, gave a presentation on AIR’s new broadcasting technology “DRM”.

Vilas Rabade from Pune gave information about the Ham radios. Vishwas Kale spoke on ‘Radio: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’, and Dr Vishwas Udpikar spoke on Design and Development of SDR Radio.

Dilip Bapat demonstrated “Listening to Radio is My Hobby”. Anant Bhide, director of Muktangan Science Exploratory Centre and Rajendra Kumar Saraf, president of the Marathi Vigyan Parishad were present.