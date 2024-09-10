 Youth found murdered in Prayagraj - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
Youth found murdered in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Sep 10, 2024 06:52 AM IST

An 18-year-old, Ravi Maurya, was found murdered in Mahmadpur village after going missing since Friday. Police are investigating the strangulation case.

A youth was found murdered on the terrace of a tubewell at Mahmadpur village under Mauaima police station of trans-Ganga area on Sunday morning. The man was missing from his home since Friday and his kin have lodged a complaint with police in this connection.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

As per reports, resident of Mahmadpur village, Pannalal Maurya’s son Ravi Maurya, 18, used to work in a restaurant in Phaphamau area. His kin informed police that he returned home from work on Friday but soon left home. A search was launched for him when he did not return till Saturday morning and his phone was also found switched off.

On Saturday evening, his kin lodged a missing person complaint with police.

On Sunday morning locals found Ravi’s body lying on the terrace of a tubewell owned by a farmer. The body was tied with a rope and circumstances suggested that Ravi was strangulated. Senior police officials reached the spot after receiving information and called the dog squad and field unit for investigation.

Locals informed police that the place where the body was found is close to a country liquor shop and is a hangout for boozers.

Police officials said that the body has been sent for autopsy and further investigation in this connection was being carried out.

Tuesday, September 10, 2024
