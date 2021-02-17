IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Youth suffers burn injuries in minor explosion due to high tension wires
HT Image
HT Image
others

Youth suffers burn injuries in minor explosion due to high tension wires

PUNE Lahu Renuse (19), a first-year BCom student, sustained severe injuries after two high tension wires left open and unattended by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) authorities between Gajanan Maharaj chowk and Dattawadi police station resulted in a minor explosion
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:53 PM IST

PUNE Lahu Renuse (19), a first-year BCom student, sustained severe injuries after two high tension wires left open and unattended by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) authorities between Gajanan Maharaj chowk and Dattawadi police station resulted in a minor explosion.

The incident took place at around 1.15 pm on February 15.

He was rushed to a private hospital on Satara road for medical treatment by the MSEDCL contractor and was discharged on Tuesday.

Renuse said, “On February 15, I had gone to nearby shop at around 1.15 pm and there was an explosion. I have sustained burn injuries on both my hands.”

“MSEDCL authorities have promised financial compensation,” he said.

Area residents blamed the MSEDCL authorities for its failure and said shoddy work was being carried. The high tension wires must be underground, but in the said area, there are open and pose a serious threat to the lives of commuters and area residents.

Dilip Arundekar, a resident, said, “ The wires must be underground, but are lying into open and pose a serious threat to the lives of commuters and area residents.”

“Sectional engineer of Sahakarnagar has been asked to conduct an inquiry in the case. The protruding wires came out as there are drainage pipes beneath the two high tension wires which led to sparking. We have completed the work on the same day,” said Rajendra Yedake, additional executive engineer, Market Yard.

An electric inspector visited the spot on Wednesday after which a police complaint was lodged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Farmer Mahavir Tamgave at his field in Kavthe Piran near Sangli. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)
Farmer Mahavir Tamgave at his field in Kavthe Piran near Sangli. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)
others

Farmers’ protest: Sugarcane hub western Maharashtra remains largely silent

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The critics of the farmers’ protest have often pointed out the benefits of contract farming, which is in existence in Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer Somnath Aher at his wheat farm in Dindori, Nashik (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Farmer Somnath Aher at his wheat farm in Dindori, Nashik (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

Farm stir: In north Maharashtra, farmers divided over pvt traders, contract farming

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Farmers in the region are largely unaware of the three laws. They are more troubled by local issues which they face on a daily basis
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dabhadi in crisis-ridden Yavatmal district (MAHESH TICKLEY/HT)
Dabhadi in crisis-ridden Yavatmal district (MAHESH TICKLEY/HT)
others

Farm laws stir: At Maharashtra’s Vidarbha, farmers wary of private traders

By Pradip Kumar Maitra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Farmers at Vidarbha worry that the new laws would lead to the end of wholesale markets and guaranteed prices, leaving them with no backup
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Architects, urban design students to help PMC beautify roads

By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:53 PM IST
PUNE Architects, urban design students and practitioners will help the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) beautify the city’s roads
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Youth suffers burn injuries in minor explosion due to high tension wires

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:53 PM IST
PUNE Lahu Renuse (19), a first-year BCom student, sustained severe injuries after two high tension wires left open and unattended by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) authorities between Gajanan Maharaj chowk and Dattawadi police station resulted in a minor explosion
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Grape festival to be held in Junnar from February 19 to 21

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
PUNE The state government’s tourism department will host a three-day grape festival in Junnar, one of the tourism destinations in Maharashtra from February 19 to 21
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

State sanctions 33.50 crore to redevelop Mahabaleshwar on the lines of Manali, Shimla

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
PUNE In a bid to redevelop Mahabaleshwar on the lines of Shimla and Manali, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has sanctioned 33
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Taste of life: How an Italian barfi became a pop cultural icon in the Puneri peths

By Chinmay Damle
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Around 1880, Federico Peliti, renowned Italian pastry chef and caterer living in India, went on a trip with a group of Italian friends to the island of Elephanta, a few miles from the coast of Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Police say activists were preparing a second toolkit but could not execute it

By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said the activists involved in the creation of a social media toolkit on the ongoing farmers’ protests prepared a second document to organise a Twitter storm aimed at “creating unrest” in Delhi on February 4 and 5 with hashtags related to the violence during January 26 tractor rally, but could not execute it
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man who ran a YouTube news channel found shot dead in west Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST
New Delhi: A 34-year-old man who ran a YouTube channel for local news and also worked as a housekeeper in a housing society was found shot dead in a street in west Delhi’s Bharat Vihar, close to Dwarka, in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Gurugram air ‘very poor’, situation likely to persist till weekend

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Gurugram: The air quality in Gurugram remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 330 on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Chandni Chowk to be revamped by March-end

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Work on the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk is likely to be completed by March 31, said officials of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the agency which is overseeing the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Red Fort violence: Car AC mechanic held from Delhi

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST
New Delhi: A 30-year-old car air-conditioning mechanic from north-west Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar was arrested for swinging swords and dancing with the weapons at the Red Fort on Republic Day, acts that “motivated” protesters to cause “more mayhem” at the monument, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Air ‘very poor’ across Ghaziabad, Noida for third day

By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Noida: The average air quality across Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida was recorded “very poor” on Wednesday for a third day in a row
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sutradhara’s tales: Pune’s Roman connection… bangles offer the clue!

By Saili K Palande-Datar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Reading about my claims of Stonehenges in Pune and now Pune’s Roman’s connections would leave many of you in disbelief… Is the Sutradhara of Pune’s story bluffing to keep up the interest in mundane finds from pits, you may wonder? Certainly not! But, do indulge me for a while as we contextualise the humble findings from the salvage excavations that we talked about in the last column
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP