Youth suffers burn injuries in minor explosion due to high tension wires

PUNE Lahu Renuse (19), a first-year BCom student, sustained severe injuries after two high tension wires left open and unattended by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) authorities between Gajanan Maharaj chowk and Dattawadi police station resulted in a minor explosion.

The incident took place at around 1.15 pm on February 15.

He was rushed to a private hospital on Satara road for medical treatment by the MSEDCL contractor and was discharged on Tuesday.

Renuse said, “On February 15, I had gone to nearby shop at around 1.15 pm and there was an explosion. I have sustained burn injuries on both my hands.”

“MSEDCL authorities have promised financial compensation,” he said.

Area residents blamed the MSEDCL authorities for its failure and said shoddy work was being carried. The high tension wires must be underground, but in the said area, there are open and pose a serious threat to the lives of commuters and area residents.

Dilip Arundekar, a resident, said, “ The wires must be underground, but are lying into open and pose a serious threat to the lives of commuters and area residents.”

“Sectional engineer of Sahakarnagar has been asked to conduct an inquiry in the case. The protruding wires came out as there are drainage pipes beneath the two high tension wires which led to sparking. We have completed the work on the same day,” said Rajendra Yedake, additional executive engineer, Market Yard.

An electric inspector visited the spot on Wednesday after which a police complaint was lodged.