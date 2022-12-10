Home / Cities / Others / YouTubers to hold financial freedom conclave in Lucknow today

YouTubers to hold financial freedom conclave in Lucknow today

others
Published on Dec 10, 2022 09:16 PM IST

The event aims to help people understand how they can earn through YouTube, which has become one of the most powerful social media platforms over the years.

According to organisers of the event, more than 2,000 people have enrolled to attend the conclave. (HT Photo)
According to organisers of the event, more than 2,000 people have enrolled to attend the conclave. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Prominent YouTubers will attend financial freedom conclave at the Indira Gandhi Prathisthan in the state capital on Sunday. The event aims to help people understand how they can earn through YouTube, which has become one of the most powerful social media platforms over the years.

The event is expected to host prominent YouTubers, including Anant Ladha, Pushkar Raj Thakur, Rishabh Labor Law Consultant, Arvind Arora, MBA Chaiwala Prafulla Billore, English Connection, Alice Blue, Delta Exchange, RIGI, and Abhishek Kar. During the event, these influencers will share their journey, experiences, and trade secrets.

“Through this conclave, people will learn how to become financially literate and independent. The secret to better investing and other related topics will also be discussed during the several sessions of the event,” said Mukul Agarwal, a prominent YouTuber, on Sunday.

According to organisers of the event, more than 2,000 people have enrolled to attend the conclave.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out