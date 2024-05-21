Zainab’s kin arrested for land grabbing

Puramufti police on Sunday night arrested the brother-in-law of slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed’s brother Ashraf in connection with a case lodged against him for grabbing the land of a farmer. The arrested person identified as Saifi is the cousin of Ashraf’s wife Zainab, police said. (Pic for representation)

As per reports, a resident of Ahmadpur Asrauli village Ishtiyaq Ahmad in his complaint has claimed that his agricultural land was illegally occupied by Ashraf’s real brother-in-law Zaid Master, Zainab’s cousin Shibli Pradhan, his brother Saifi and some others. Ishtiyaq was threatened when he reached his land with a tractor for ploughing on May 13. The accused opened fire on him but he somehow escaped. ACP Varun Kumar said a raid was carried out at Hatwa village. All other accused could not be found but Saifi was nabbed by police. He has been sent to jail, he added.

Police officials also questioned him about Zainab, Shibli Pradhan and Zaid Master.

It is worth mentioning that the named accused are also wanted in connection with grabbing Waqf properties worth ₹50 crore and demanding extortion of ₹20 lakh from Mutwalli.

Zaid Master is the real brother of Ashraf’s wife Zainab and was a teacher at an intermediate college. However, the school management removed him from service after he was found involved in criminal activities and land grabbing. Moreover, documents of property were also recovered from his almirah at the school. The school principal has also registered an FIR against him after it was found that his signatures were made on the attendance register despite he was on the run.