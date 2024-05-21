 Zainab’s kin arrested for land grabbing - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zainab’s kin arrested for land grabbing

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 21, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Puramufti police on Sunday night arrested the brother-in-law of slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed’s brother Ashraf in connection with a case lodged against him for grabbing the land of a farmer.

Puramufti police on Sunday night arrested the brother-in-law of slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed’s brother Ashraf in connection with a case lodged against him for grabbing the land of a farmer. The arrested person identified as Saifi is the cousin of Ashraf’s wife Zainab, police said.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

As per reports, a resident of Ahmadpur Asrauli village Ishtiyaq Ahmad in his complaint has claimed that his agricultural land was illegally occupied by Ashraf’s real brother-in-law Zaid Master, Zainab’s cousin Shibli Pradhan, his brother Saifi and some others. Ishtiyaq was threatened when he reached his land with a tractor for ploughing on May 13. The accused opened fire on him but he somehow escaped. ACP Varun Kumar said a raid was carried out at Hatwa village. All other accused could not be found but Saifi was nabbed by police. He has been sent to jail, he added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Police officials also questioned him about Zainab, Shibli Pradhan and Zaid Master.

It is worth mentioning that the named accused are also wanted in connection with grabbing Waqf properties worth 50 crore and demanding extortion of 20 lakh from Mutwalli.

Zaid Master is the real brother of Ashraf’s wife Zainab and was a teacher at an intermediate college. However, the school management removed him from service after he was found involved in criminal activities and land grabbing. Moreover, documents of property were also recovered from his almirah at the school. The school principal has also registered an FIR against him after it was found that his signatures were made on the attendance register despite he was on the run.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Zainab’s kin arrested for land grabbing

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On