e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Owners counting losses as Rs 50 crore beer stock expires in Punjab’s closed bars

Owners counting losses as Rs 50 crore beer stock expires in Punjab’s closed bars

Entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry say the state government should work out a plan for the bar owners in the Unlock 2.0 phase as the sector is struggling for survival

cities Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:40 IST
Vishal Joshi
Vishal Joshi
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Four months into the lockdown, bar owners in Punjab are a worried lot as beer worth an estimated Rs 50 crore they had stocked in their outlets has crossed its due consumption period.

Entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry say the state government should work out a plan for the bar owners in the Unlock 2.0 phase as the sector is struggling for survival.

Industry sources say bottled bear comes with an expiry date of six months whereas the ‘best before’ date of drought beer is one month from the day of packaging of a keg containing 20 litres of the beverage.

Devinder Toor, who is running a hotel in Abohar town for the last 15 years, had sourced for his bar stock packaged in late December onwards.

“Being a hub of pesticide stockists, Abohar witnesses considerable movement of business executives throughout the year. Keeping in mind the usual business, I had purchased about 150 litres of drought beer and 150 cases of bottled beer. Now, my entire stock has expired and I have no support from any quarter to compensate for the loss,” he said.

Satish Arora, the state president of Punjab Hotel, Restaurant and Resorts Association, says there are 1,500 bars and over 500 pubs in various districts.

“Unlike liquor, beer comes has a best before date. Since the lockdown, the hospitality sector is on the verge of collapse as bars have not been permitted to open and there are no customers in restaurants. The state government should announce a relief package to the industry that contributes to about Rs 160 crore per month to the state’s tax kitty,” he said.

Gurdeep Singh Walia from Patiala said since the beer season begins from March onwards and bar owners ensure sufficient stock to cater to their customers.

“Bar owners pay a hefty fee for annual licence renewal and duty on beer sourced from identified dealers. As there is no business now, excise licence fee should be deferred for at least six months and the validity of the bar licence period should also be extended,” he said.

Rakesh Kaul, a leading hotelier in Pathankot, said lowering of electricity tariff from the existing about Rs 12 per unit would be a major relief.

“I had a considerable stock of drought beer for the wedding and tourist season starting March onwards and investment in it is uncertain. The entire stock is not worth consuming now. We do not demand complete waiver on taxes but the sector should be compensated,” added Kaul.

top news
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe
UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
LIVE: Bengal’s Covid-19 tally past 30,000-mark with record 1,560 new cases
LIVE: Bengal’s Covid-19 tally past 30,000-mark with record 1,560 new cases
‘Here for personal reasons’: MLA supporting Sachin Pilot on being in Delhi
‘Here for personal reasons’: MLA supporting Sachin Pilot on being in Delhi
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In