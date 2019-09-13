P’kula pharma college to pay ₹50K relief to student for not issuing roll number

cities

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 00:40 IST

The consumer disputes redressal forum of Panchkula directed a pharmacy college to pay around ₹50,000 to a student who was not given a roll number and hence could not appear in the first year examination of a diploma in pharmacy course.

Mukesh Kumar, 33, a resident of Bilaspur, Haryana, filed a complaint against the principal of Lala Birkha Ram College of Pharmacy, Golpura village, Panchkula. In his complaint, Mukesh said he had taken admission in the diploma in pharmacy (DPharm) course for the session 2017-18, had paid ₹55,000 fee and attended the classes for first year.

The examination of DPharm first year were to start on May 18, 2018. Mukesh mentioned in complaint that he requested the college authorities to issue him admit card/roll number for appearing in the examination, but the official avoided the matter with one excuse or the other. The admit card/roll number was never issued by the college authorities, despite receiving the entire admission fee.

The final time that Mukesh requested the college to issue him the admit card/roll number for appearing in the examination, they asked him to deposit the fee for the next year in advance, which was illegal and arbitrary, the complainant said.

Mukesh said, “At the time of getting admission, I was clearly told that the fee of next year shall be charged only after the result of first year examination.”

Calling it a deficiency in services, Mukesh moved the consumer forum, but due to non-appearance of the opposition party, the case was proceeded ex-parte by the forum.

The forum observed, “… we may safely conclude with a reasonable degree of certainty that there has been lapse and deficiency on the part of college while not refunding the admission charges and fee etc. to the complainant; hence the complainant is entitled to relief.”

The forum directed the college to refund ₹50, 200 along with interest @ 9% per annum to the complainant with effect from the date of filing of this complaint till realisation. It also directed it to pay ₹5,000 as cost of litigation charges.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 00:40 IST