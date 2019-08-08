‘Pakistan is nursery of terrorism’: Kamal Nath

mumbai

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:36 IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday, during an event at Vashi, said, “Pakistan is a nursery of terrorism”.

Nath was in Vashi to inaugurate the Madhya Pradesh Sadan and meet with prospective investors. Speaking to media personnel on Pakistan’s response to recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir, Nath said, “Pakistan has always been involved in terrorism in Kashmir. Where are the roots of terrorism in Kashmir? In fact where are the roots of terrorism in the world?”

Nath said, “Pakistan is the nursery of terrorism, whether it is in India or the entire world. This has been proved.” He said all eyes are now on how and when peace would return to Kashmir.

