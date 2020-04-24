Panchkula man held for harassing 52-yr-old neighbour by dumping garbage

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 00:22 IST

Police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly harassing at a 52-year-old woman neighbour in Sector 26 on Thursday.

The woman in her complaint told police that the accused, Vikas Kharab, used to throw waste at her veranda from his house’s rooftop, and misbehave whenever she confronted him.

The woman alleged that on Wednesday when she took up the matter with the accused, he threatened her of dire consequences and harassed her.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 354-C (voyeurism) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Chandimandir police station.