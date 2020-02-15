Panchkula police to revamp process to track and retrieve lost/stolen mobile phones

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:54 IST

In a public welfare initiative, the Panchkula police have formed a special monitoring team to track lost/stolen mobile phones and return them to the owners with new methods.

In January this year, around 42 complaints of lost handsets were reported. Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Kamal Deep Goyal said the old system used to trace and recover lost phones has been overhauled.

Already this month, the police have recovered 15 lost phones, after tracing them through the new initiative, the DCP said. Goyal said a special monitoring team of cyber cell officials has been formed, who will work under the supervision of assistant commissioner of police Vijay Deswal.

Earlier, in cases pertaining to lost or stolen mobile phones, a person had to get a DDR or FIR filed, and to get it traced, had to approach the cyber cell with an application.

UNDER THE NEW SYSTEM

When the cyber cell used to trace the phone, the complainant used to be provided with the information of the person possessing the handset. The complainant would then have to recover the mobile phone on their own. Under the new initiative, however, the whole process will now be executed by the police.

Goyal said details of complaints of lost/stolen mobile phones will be acquired from all police stations every week, and a monthly report of recovered phones will be submitted to him.

Goyal said after a phone is traced and retrieved, complainants will then be called in for verification and handover.

The DCP said in many a case, a person who finds or steals a phone keeps it safe by switching it off for a few months. Under the new initiative, the capacity of tracking will be increased. Goyal said mobile sets that were kept on surveillance for many months and were later removed after not getting any results, will be put back on tracking.

The DCP said though mobile phones are small items, owners treat them as treasures. Phones carry all kinds of data, including banking details, passwords, personal photographs: “This is a small initiative, but it’s expected to provide relief to many people. There are people who have spent hard-earned money to buy cellphones for themselves” he added.