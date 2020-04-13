e-paper
Paraplegics make, donate thousands of masks in Mohali

The centre in Phase 6 is a rehab unit for personnel of the armed forces who were retired from service due to spinal cord injuries while on duty

cities Updated: Apr 13, 2020 00:10 IST
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Inmates and their families stitching safety masks at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Mohali’s Phase 6 on Sunday.
Inmates and their families stitching safety masks at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Mohali’s Phase 6 on Sunday.(Gurminder Singh/HT photo)
         


Pitching in against the corona epidemic, inmates of the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) in Mohali’s Phase-6, have stitched 3,500 surgical masks over three days and distributed them free of cost. Now, the centre has received an order from the Western Command for 1,000 masks.

Of the 30 inmates, who live with their families at the PRC, 11 are quadriplegic and 23 are paraplegic. After they were declared mandatory by the administration, even their families are lending a hand in making the masks.

Director of the centre, Col Gurkirat Singh Nagra (retd) said, “We are using green cloth to make them; these are also called surgical masks. In three days, the PRC has made 3,500 masks and distributed them to policemen and people in neigbouring areas, free of cost. Now, we have got an order from the Western Command for 1,000 masks and will be delivering them in couple of days,” he said.

Former soldier Mohammad Latif, 35, an inmate from Kashmir said they wanted to contribute their bit for the nation in its time of crisis. “It is a service to the nation. The wives of inmates are also helping,” he said .

The PRC in Mohali was set up in 1978 on 10 acres gifted by the Punjab government with a mission to ensure best aftercare and rehabilitation of personnel of the armed forces (army, navy and air force), who are medically boarded out, i.e. retired from service, due to spinal cord injury while serving the nation.

