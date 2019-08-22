Parents, teacher protest razing of school building in Kalyan

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:28 IST

Around 2,500 students, parents and teachers gathered outside Pawshe Marathi Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Hanuman Nagar, Kalyan (East), on Wednesday to protest the demolition of the school building. Officials from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) had come to inspect the building, as per the orders of the Bombay high court (HC).

The HC order was passed based on a public interest litigation (PIL) stating that the structure was illegal. On August 6, the civic body had sent a notice to the school to vacate the premises.

“Based on a PIL, we noted the school structure is illegal and as per a court order, we came for an inquiry before the demolition. However, the mob did not allow us to go ahead, so we have postponed the demolition for a later date,” said Vasant Bhongade, Ward Officer, KDMC.

Around four years ago, the old school building was found to be dilapidated. Students were then shifted to the current building, adjacent to the old one, which is slated for demolition. “With the old building in a dilapidated condition, there is no alternative. We want school authorities to redevelop the old building and shift the students,” said Aarti Mokashi, parent of a class 4 student.

The court, in its order, had asked the Thane Zilla Parishad education officer to ensure alternative arrangements before the demolition. “We will relocate the students to a zilla parishad school but the parents want to continue here,” said Sangita Bhagwat, education officer, Thane District.

“They should allow students to continue for four months at least so the academic year is completed. After that, students will have enough time to get admission elsewhere,” said Ganpat Gaikwad, MLA, Kalyan (East). The school trustee or principal were not available for comment.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 00:28 IST